Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami penned down a post on his social media after India's ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Final defeat against Australia on Sunday, November 19. Shami mentioned how thankful he is to PM Narendra Modi for especially coming to the Indian dressing room and raising the spirits of the team. Shami also said- "I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament." Mohammed Shami was the player with the most wickets in the ICC CWC 2023 edition. ‘PM Narendra Modi’s Visit to Dressing Room Was Special and Motivating’ Ravindra Jadeja Shares Thoughts After India’s CWC 2023 Final Defeat to Australia

Have a Look at the Social Media Post by Mohammed Shami

Unfortunately yesterday was not our day. I would like to thank all Indians for supporting our team and me throughout the tournament. Thankful to PM @narendramodi for specially coming to the dressing room and raising our spirits. We will bounce back! pic.twitter.com/Aev27mzni5 — 𝕸𝖔𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖒𝖆𝖉 𝖘𝖍𝖆𝖒𝖎 (@MdShami11) November 20, 2023

