Jonny Bairstow was adjudged controversially run out in the 2nd Ashes 2023 Test match at the Lord's Cricket Ground, after Alex Carey catches him off guard strolling away from the security of the crease despite the ball not being dead. Victoria Police the instance as an example as they share a tweet thanking Jonny Bairstow for reminding people about the dangers of stepping out of the securities of the crease without receiving the green signal. Big Blow to Australia! Spinner Nathan Lyon Ruled Out of Remainder of Ashes 2023 With Torn Right Calf.

Victoria Police Uses Reference Of Jonny Bairstow's Run Out

We'd like to thank Jonny Bairstow for reminding everyone about the dangers of stepping over the crease before you're given the green light. Check out our road safety tips ➡ https://t.co/1fSI5XpMMe then tag a grumpy Englishman (we'll go first @metpoliceuk) pic.twitter.com/tvyh511pLN — Victoria Police (@VictoriaPolice) July 3, 2023

