West Indies have produced a stunning effort to beat India in the 1st T20I of the series by foui runs on August 3. Defending only 149 in what seemed to be a below-par total, West Indies bowlers came up with a spirited performance to edge India in the end. Jason Holder was the star of the show for West Indies with the ball with figures of 2/19 with Obed McCoy and Romario Shepherd also taking two wickets apiece. For India, debutant Tilak Varma top-scored with 39 runs. Tilak Varma Pulls Off Sensational Running Catch On Debut To Help Kuldeep Yadav Dismiss Johnson Charles in IND vs WI 1st T20I 2023 (Watch Video).

West Indies Beat India By Four Runs

West Indies hold their nerve and go 1-0 up in the five-match T20I series 👏#WIvIND | 📝: https://t.co/NfcMJQlC3w pic.twitter.com/sMBCfpSh8W — ICC (@ICC) August 3, 2023

