Early days in the tournament and ICC World Cup T20 2022 Australia has been so full of surprises as two-time champions West Indies failed to qualify for Super 12 fixtures. West Indies lost their game against Ireland by nine wickets. It is a big moment for Ireland who failed to get past the first round in their last five T20 World Cups. The Irish boys have not only made it to the Super 12s but have also knocked the West Indies out of the competition. After this humiliating defeat by Ireland, cricket fans and ex-players around the world took to Twitter to share their thoughts. West Indies Out of T20 World Cup 2022, Fail to Qualify for Super 12 After Defeat to Ireland.

Sad Decline

In 2016 - West Indies become the T20 World Cup champions. In 2022 - West Indies knock out of the first round in T20 World Cup. A sad decline of West Indies cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 21, 2022

Hetmyer 'Curse'

West Indies got punished for punishing Shimron Hetmyer. 💀 — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) October 21, 2022

Sad and Sorry State

The sad and sorry state of West Indies cricket - once the Kings of cricket, now they fail to get through the qualifying stage of the T20 World Cup #T20worldcup #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) October 21, 2022

Never in History

This is the first time a champion team didn't qualify for Super 12. Tough times for West Indies cricket. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 21, 2022

Rising Ireland

Ireland were limp and timid in a must win match against Namibia in the last World Cup. And they went home early. A year later, they have just dominated the West Indies from ball one. 9 wickets, overs left. That is quite the turn around. — Jarrod Kimber (@ajarrodkimber) October 21, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)