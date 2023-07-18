Former Indian cricketer Venkatesh Prasad on Tuesday visits MS Dhoni’s house in Ranchi and got blown away by his collection of cars and bikes. Taking to Twitter, Prasad said that he was mind blown by the collection of bikes and cars in Dhoni’s Ranchi house. Taking to Twitter, Prasad said, “One of the craziest passion i have seen in a person. What a collection and what a man MSD is . A great achiever and an even more incredible person. This is a glimpse of his collection of bikes and cars in his Ranchi house. Just blown away by the man and his passion @msdhoni”

Venkatesh Prasad Praises MS Dhoni for His Passion for Bikes

