Wriddhiman Saha played a fantastic innings for Gujarat Titans in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad. Saha scored a twenty-ball half-century and gave Gujarat a blistering start to the match. The wicketkeeper batter was finally dismissed for 81(43) by Avesh Khan. Saha's quickfire innings impressed Royal Challengers Bangalore and Indian cricket team batter Virat Kohli. Taking to Instagram Stories, Kohli shared a picture of Saha and wrote, "What a player".

Virat Kohli enjoying the batting of Saha. pic.twitter.com/64f0WQLImF — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 7, 2023

