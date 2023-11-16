Sachin Tendulkar was elated like many other lovers of Indian cricket as Mohammed Shami starred with a magical performance to put the Men in Blue in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final. The Master Blaster was in attendance at the Wankhede Stadium where India beat New Zealand to seal a spot in the summit clash of ICC World Cup 2023. Prior to Shami's seven-wicket haul, the Indian batting came good once again with Men in Blue racking up a mammoth 397/4 powered by centuries from Sachin Tendulkar and Shreyas Iyer. ‘Couldn’t Be Happier…’ Sachin Tendulkar Pens Heartwarming Post for Virat Kohli After He Breaks His Record of Most ODI Centuries During IND vs NZ CWC 2023 Semifinal.

Sachin Tendulkar Praises Mohammed Shami and Team India

What a Shami-final!!!!!! Well done India for a superb batting display and a spectacular bowling performance to get into the final. 😊😊😊#INDvNZ pic.twitter.com/XtqZWQvcJT — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 15, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)