Jemimah Rodrigues showed class as she lauded Sajeevan Sajana after the all-rounder's six off the last ball helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals in the first match of WPL 2024. Rodrigues scored a 24-ball 42 as she helped Delhi Capitals post 171 and the result seemed to be heading the way of her team with five needed off the last ball. But Sajana had other ideas as she smashed a six off the first ball she faced, much to the joy of Mumbai Indians' players and staff. Despite ending up on the losing side, Rodrigues praised Sajana and shared that she came from a humble background and had 'lost almost everything' in the Kerala floods. Debutant Sajeevan Sajana Hits Six off the Last Ball To Help Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals in First Match of WPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Jemimah Rodrigues Praises Sajeevan Sajeevan Sajana

The result was not what we hoped for but what a finish by Sajju the debutant! Comes from a humble background, lost almost everything in the Kerala floods, walks in when the team requires 1 ball 5 runs and hits an effortless six! What a story and more over what a player! 🙌🏻 https://t.co/GFed06yrO2 — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) February 23, 2024

