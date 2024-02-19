Suryakumar Yadav might be on the sidelines, recovering from an injury but he is surely keeping a tab on India's matches. The dynamic T20 batsman was pleased to see Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal bat together for India during the third Test match against England in Rajkot. The two who represent Mumbai in domestic cricket, have batted together a lot in the Ranji Trophy and Suryakumar, another Mumbai cricketer was happy that they were doing it for India. "So good to see them Bat together for India. What a story, " he wrote. Rohit Sharma Asks Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan to Return to Bat After Confusion Ensues Over India’s Declaration During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Suryakumar Yadav Pleased to See Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sarfaraz Khan Bat Together

So good to see them Bat together for India 😍👏 #YashasviJaiswal #SarfarazKhan What a Story pic.twitter.com/HjMXAFTLPq — Surya Kumar Yadav (@surya_14kumar) February 18, 2024

