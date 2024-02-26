Indian cricketer and former Andhra captain Hanuma Vihari made a shocking revelation after his team's elimination from Ranji Trophy 2023-24. He shared an Instagram story mentioning a '17th player' on whom he shouted and the player used his father's political influence to remove him from Andhra's captaincy. While fans searched for the player, another Andhra cricketer KN Prudhviraj himself came forward revealing that the '17th player' Vihari mentioned is him and he also shared in the story that 'what ever you guys heard is false'. He added that Vihari verbally abused and attacked him personally, signing off with the message 'Play this sympathy games however u want'. ‘Felt Humiliated and Embarrassed’ Hanuma Vihari Says He Will Never Play for Andhra Again, Alleges Political Interference in Being Asked To Resign From Captaincy.

Andhra Cricketer KN Prudhviraj Responds After Hanuma Vihari Accuses Him

Prudhviraj Instagram Story (Photo Credits: @lal__kal/ Twitter)

