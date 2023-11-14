Sachin Tendulkar's message on Children's Day is sure to win your hearts! The Master Blaster, on the special occasion, shared a funny anecdote of when he was a kid and how they used to flatten tyres of parked cars at Sahitya Sahwas. "The thorough professionals that we were, our job wasn’t done until ALL 4 tyres were flattened," he wrote. He also subsequently asked fans to share the naughtiest things they did when they were children. Sachin Tendulkar Shares Anecdote of How a ‘Kaali Peeli’ Taxi Came to His Rescue As Mumbaikars Bid Goodbye to Iconic Mode of Transport.

Sachin Tendulkar's Children's Day Message

Childhood is incomplete without a bit of mischief. When I was a kid, my friends and I would flatten the tyres of the cars parked in Sahitya Sahwas. The thorough professionals that we were, our job wasn’t done until ALL 4 tyres were flattened. Rewind the time and tell me the… — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) November 14, 2023

