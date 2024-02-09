The ICC U19 World Cup 2024 final is set to witness an enthralling contest between India and Australia. Uday Saharan and his Boys in Blue have had a terrific tournament and overcame a resilient South Africa side in the semifinal to enter what is India's fifth consecutive appearance in the final of a U19 World Cup. Australia also had to take on a similarly spirited effort from Pakistan to secure a spot in the summit clash. Will the India U19 team be able to gain some measure of redemption for the senior team which lost the World Test Championship and World Cup final to Australia last year? Or would Australia come out victorious again? The India vs Australia showdown is set to take place at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni on February 11 (Sunday) and it will start at 1:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). ICC U19 World Cup 2024: Australia Beat Pakistan by One Wicket in Low-Scoring Thriller, To Face India in Final.

When is India vs Australia ICC U19 World Cup Final? See Details

Stage set for a cracking Sunday Final in the #U19WorldCup! 🏟️ India 🆚 Australia Follow the match on https://t.co/Z3MPyeL1t7 and the official BCCI App 📱#BoysInBlue | #TeamIndia | #INDvAUS pic.twitter.com/lwJ4ag4wOc — BCCI (@BCCI) February 8, 2024

