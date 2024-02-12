Some star former cricketers like Chris Gayle, Virender Sehwag, Suresh Raina, Herschelle Gibbs, Yusuf Pathan and others are all set to return to cricketing action as they will play in the Indian Veteran's Premier League T20 competition. The tournament has a start date of February 23 and will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium at Dehradun, Uttarakhand. Sourav Ganguly's Phone Worth 1.6 Lakh Stolen From His House, Mobile Device Contains VIP Contacts and Bank Account Access; Police Complaint Lodged.

When is Indian Veteran Premier League 2024? Know Details

Get ready for a thrilling showdown! 🏏 IVPL T20 Cricket League kicks off from 23rd February to 3rd March. Save the dates and witness the cricketing extravaganza unfold! #bvci #ivpl #t20 #cricket #goat #100Sports pic.twitter.com/NZVu97GmQy — Indian Veteran Premier League (@ivplt20) February 11, 2024

