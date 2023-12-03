After a blockbuster inaugural season, WPL is back with it's second season which promises even more star players in action and breathtaking cricketing action, The WPL 2024 auction where the teams will finalise their roster will be hosted at Mumbai on December 9, 2023. The five teams -Mumbai Indians, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Gujarat Giants, Delhi Capitals, and UP Warriorz, have a maximum of 30 slots available, with 9 slots available for foreign players. Sports18 and JioCinema will provide the live telecast and live streaming of the event. WPL 2024 Auction: 165 Players To Go Under Hammer on December 9 in Women’s Premier League.

WPL 2024 Auction Date and Venue

