Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan are two names coming up again and again after BCCI did not give them player contracts. The players have been divided based on their performances and matches played. They have been divided into four categories i.e. A+, A, B and C. Former BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly has his take on Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan on not being given the contracts. Ganguly said, "You are supposed to play first-class cricket as it is a premier tournament for your country and once you are a contracted player you are expected to play." To know more about what he said scroll down to watch the video.

Watch Video Here

Sourav Ganguly says He is surprised by Shreyas Iyer and Ishan Kishan attitude of not playing Domestic Cricket

Didn’t mention Hardik Pandya’s name pic.twitter.com/AaNMtYn69c— ICT Fan (@Delphy06) March 1, 2024

