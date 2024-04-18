Sam Curran walked out for the toss instead of Shikhar Dhawan ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Mumbai Indians match in IPL 2024. Fans might be wondering why this is, given that Dhawan is the designated captain, and we will talk about the reason here. Curran has stood up as captain instead of Dhawan, as the latter is nursing an injury. The Indian cricketer picked up a shoulder injury while attempting a catch during Punjab Kings' match against Sunrisers Hyderabad. Dhawan then missed the game against Rajasthan Royals, with Curran leading. Cameraman Zooms Into Coin During PBKS vs MI Amid Toss Controversy in IPL 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Shikhar Dhawan Recovering from Shoulder Injury

