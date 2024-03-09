Indian cricket fans were not able to spot Rohit Sharma on the field on Day 3 of the India vs England fifth Test in Dharamshala on March 9. The Indian captain stroked his way to a 12th Test century a day ago and played a crucial role in India dictating terms in this Test match. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) provided an official statement, revealing the reason behind the skipper's absence from the field. The Indian cricket board revealed that it was a stiff back that prevented Rohit from taking the field. In Rohit's absence, Jasprit Bumrah is leading the side, being the designated vice-captain. James Anderson Becomes First Fast Bowler in Test Cricket History To Take 700 Wickets, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Why Rohit Sharma Didn't Take Field on Day 3 of IND vs ENG 5th Test?

UPDATE: Captain Rohit Sharma has not taken the field on Day 3 due to a stiff back.#TeamIndia | #INDvENG | @IDFCFIRSTBank — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2024

