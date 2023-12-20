Yet another century by Phil Salt helped his side England to grab the win over West Indies by 75 runs. While batting first England posted a target of 268 runs in 20 overs. Phil Salt who was unsold in the IPL 2024 auction came up with his second consecutive century in the WI vs ENG T20 series. Salt scored 119 runs, followed by half-centuries from captain Jos Butler and Liam Livingstone. They decimated the West Indies bowling attack. While chasing the target West Indies lost early wickets. Andre Russel scored a half-century from the West Indies side. WI vs ENG T20I Series: Shimron Hetmyer Dropped, Alzarri Joseph Rested for Final Two Matches Against England.

WI vs ENG 4th T20I Result

