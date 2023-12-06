Pakistan Cricket team is preparing for their three-test tour of Australia. Currently, they are playing their four-day warm-up game against Prime Minister’s XI at Manuka Oval in Canberra. Visitors won the toss and elected to bat first on a pretty great surface. After a few early wickets, the team settled with captain Shan Masood anchoring at the one end. Masood and experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Sarfaraz Ahmed formed an all-important 73-run partnership, but Ahmed fell to a great catch by his counterpart Jimmy Peirson. The Australian keeper stayed close to stumps for pacer Jordan Buckingham. With immaculate vision and reflexes, he caught the “out-of-the-blue” catch to dismiss Sarfaraz Ahmed. It was Buckingham’s second wicket in the game, just before the next new ball. All in Fun! Babar Azam Almost Stops Ball at Non-Striker's End While Batting During Australia PM XI vs Pakistan Practice Match (Watch Viral Video).

Watch the Brilliant Catch Here:

An excellent take from Jimmy Peirson ends a proactive knock from Sarfaraz Ahmed#PMXIvPAK pic.twitter.com/rg1CscmNol — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) December 6, 2023

