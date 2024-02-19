Shoaib Malik's wife Sana Javed attended the Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 match at the Multan Stadium to show support for him. A picture has gone viral that shows Javed enjoying the match while seated at the stadium with Malik in action. The Pakistan veteran, who not very long ago tied the knot with the actress, scored a 35-ball 53 in the match with five fours and two sixes but unfortunately, ended up on the losing side as Karachi Kings fell short by 55 runs. Babar Azam Becomes First Batsman in PSL History To Complete 3000 Runs, Achieves Milestone During Quetta Gladiators vs Peshawar Zalmi PSL 2024 Match.

Sana Javed Attends Multan Sultans vs Karachi Kings PSL 2024 Match

Sana Javed is supporting Shoaib Malik in the Multan Stadium 👏🏽👏🏽 #HBLPSL9 #PSL2024 pic.twitter.com/6X1zhtllDF — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) February 18, 2024

Shoaib Malik's Wife Sana Attends His PSL 2024 Match at Multan Stadium

Good to see Sana Javed making public appearance to support hubby @realshoaibmalik despite all the social media criticism #PSL9 #ShoaibMalik pic.twitter.com/QztETkTfV7 — muzamilasif (@muzamilasif4) February 18, 2024

