New Zealand blowed away Sri Lanka by an innings and 58 runs in the second Test to clinch the series 2-0. But there was other thing that blew away during the course of the game. High winds in Wellington almost blew away the ball which resulted in a massive drift for the spinner. The video of same is now viral on social media. Due to the wild wind, the camera crew had to get down from one of the towers and thus broadcaster was able to produce only single end coverage. VVS Laxman Shares Old Viral Video of Brave Railway Pointsman Mayur Shelke Who Saved a 6-Year-Old Boy.

Just when you think you’ve seen it all in cricket. High winds so single end coverage in Wellington. Here’s the supporting evidence… pic.twitter.com/AzQerm4h9b — Rob Williams (@robwilliams_tv) March 20, 2023

'Blown Away'

