Hardik Pandya has completed a trade move to Mumbai Indians ahead of IPL 2024. Hardik lead Gujarat Titans in the last two seasons of IPL and it came as a shock to fans as despite being a successful captain he opted to return to his old franchise. Ahead of leaving Hardik pens down a heartfelt note for the Gujarat Titans fans thanking them for the 'Unforgettable Journey'. 'Let's Make It More Memorable' Shubman Gill Pens Down Message For Fans After Being Appointed As Gujarat Titans Captain For IPL 2024 Season.

Hardik Pandya Pens Down Emotional Note For Gujarat Titans Fans

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)