Pakistan is all set to play Australia in the 3rd and final Test match of the three-Test series at Sydney. Ahead of that, as they prepare for the Test match, Will Symonds, son of the late Australian cricketer Andrew Symonds joined their practice and they spent some good time together. He also had a chat with Pakistan team batting coach Adam Hollioke. Fans loved the gesture of the Pakistan cricket team and the video went viral on social media. Pakistan Announce Playing XI for 3rd Test Against Australia At Sydney; Shaheen Shah Afridi Rested, Saim Ayub to Debut.

Will Symonds, Son of Late Cricketer Andrew Symonds, Spends A Day With Pakistan Cricketers

A special guest joined our training today 🙌 Pakistan team spend time with Will Symonds, son of the late Andrew Symonds.#AUSvPAK pic.twitter.com/Ip0QxiurMZ — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) January 2, 2024

