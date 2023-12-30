Ravindra Jadeja shared an inspirational message for his fans as he posted pictures from South Africa on the sidelines of India's tour to the rainbow nation. Jadeja had featured in the T20Is, was not part of the ODI squad and had missed the 1st Test due to an upper back spasm, was seen posing alongside a statue of Nelson Mandela. Taking to Instagram, the all-rounder was all smiles as he shared the pictures. Jadeja is expected to be fit and available for selection in the IND vs SA 2nd Test, which begins on January 3 in Cape Town. Ravindra Jadeja Likely to be Available For IND vs SA 2nd Test 2023 In Cape Town.

Ravindra Jadeja's Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ravindrasinh jadeja (@royalnavghan)

