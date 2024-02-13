The PSL 9, which is set to start from February 17, unveiled it's trophy in the presence of all the six captains of the participating teams. After the event, as Mohammad Rizwan was leaving the Lahore Stadium, fans chased him to click selfies with the Pakistan International. In order to shake the selfie-seeking fans off, Rizwan tried to distract them by pointing behind and saying 'Wo Dekho Babar Azam' (See There is Babar Azam). Fans loved his hilarious attempt to escape and made the video viral on social media. PSL 2024 Trophy Unveiled in Lahore Ahead of Ninth Edition of T20 Tournament (See Pics).

Mohammad Rizwan Makes Hilarious Attempt to Escape From Selfie-Seeking Fans

Rizwan 😂 Wo Hai Babar Azam pic.twitter.com/XKRO41JEnM — Anas Saeed (@anussaeed1) February 13, 2024

