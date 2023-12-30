Rishabh Pant shared an update for fans on his fitness ahead of IPL 2024. Exactly a year ago, the Indian wicketkeeper-batter had suffered injuries in a serious car accident--an incident that had sent shockwaves across the cricket world. But Pant has been making significant progress when it came to recovery and a year later, he is getting ready and preparing himself to return to competitive cricket. Taking to Instagram, Pant posted a story of his leg workout and wrote, "Work in progress getting there." The 26-year-old is expected to make his comeback in IPL 2024. Fake Mumbai Indians Cricketer Arrested for Impersonating IPS Official and Duping Luxury Hotel, Conned Rishabh Pant of INR 1.60 Crore in the Past.

Rishabh Pant Shares Fitness Update

Rishabh Pant back at work after a brief holiday in Dubai 💪🧿 pic.twitter.com/pizBdsHwn8 — Circle of Cricket (@circleofcricket) December 29, 2023

See Rishabh Pant's Instagram Story

Rishabh Pant workout picture (Source: Instagram @rishabpant)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)