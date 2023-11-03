Team India displayed a strong bowling performance by bowling out Sri Lanka for just 55 runs after putting up a total of 357 on board. With the win they have now entered the semifinal of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in a dominant fashion. Mohammed Shami scalped a five-wicket haul while Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj and Ravindra Jadeja shared the rest. Mohammed Amir, who has been a renowned performer of the Pakistan cricket team appreciated the performance as he posted on social media calling it as a 'worldclass bowling display from Indian bowlers'. India Qualify for ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 Semifinal After Beating Sri Lanka by Massive 302 Runs.

Pakistan Cricketer Mohammad Amir Lauds Indian Bowling Attack

worldclass bowling display from Indian bowlers.this is called world class bowling .#IndiavsSriLanka — Mohammad Amir (@iamamirofficial) November 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)