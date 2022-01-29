World Giants were crowned champions of Legends League Cricket inaugural edition. Corey Anderson smashed unbeaten 94 and helped his side post mammoth 256/5. In reply, Asia Lions could manage 231/8 and fell short of the target by 25 runs.

WG vs AL | Match Result The World Giants have claimed their victory in the ultimate battle of the legends. The war is over and the giants stand tall with their victory flag proudly hoisted. WG won by 25 runs #GameOfGOATs #Howzat #LegendsLeagueCricket #LLCT20 #T20Cricket — Legends League Cricket (@llct20) January 29, 2022

