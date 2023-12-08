A controversy was created over congress leader and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi's 'Panauti' comment on PM Narendra Modi presence at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad during the India vs Australia ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 final as India lost the match. In a recent podcast with news agency ANI, BJP MP and KKR mentor Gautam Gambhir slammed Rahul Gandhi for his remark. He reminded that the then PM Manmohan Singh was also present in Mohali during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2011 semifinal, if India lost that game, he would have been called the same as well. Mohammed Shami Refrains From Commenting When Asked About Rahul Gandhi's 'Panauti' Remark On PM Narendra Modi's Presence During CWC 2023 Final.

Gautam Gambhir Slams Rahul Gandhi For 'Panauti' Remark

EP-120 with Gautam Gambhir premieres on Saturday at 5 PM IST "No one can come and walk over my players," Gautam Gambhir on Naveen-ul-Haq controversy#ANIPodcastwithSmitaPrakash #GautamGambhir #Dhoni Tune in here: https://t.co/LLgzRg3fCS pic.twitter.com/mHhRROyn4S — ANI (@ANI) December 8, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)