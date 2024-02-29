The Captain of UP Warriorz Alyssa Healy went on to tackle a pitch invader during the match against Mumbai Indians. This happened during the last over of the first innings. Mumbai Indians were batting first and during their innings last over a pitch invader came in and UP Warriorz Captain who is also a wicketkeeper tackled the pitch invader. Later UP Warriorz went on to win their first game of the WPL 2024 as they defeated Mumbai Indians by seven wickets. WPL 2024 Points Table Updated With Net Run Rate: Up Warriorz Register First Points, Royal Challengers Bangalore Women Retain Top Position.

Alyssa Healy Tackles Pitch Invader

