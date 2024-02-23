The anthem for the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2024 season is now out and stars like Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Madhana, Jemimah Rodrigues and a couple of more Indian women's cricket players have featured in the music video. The highlighted phrase 'Cricket Ka Queendom' has been used a quite few times and the music video is made around this phrase only. The anthem looks very energetic and focuses on women's empowerment. Shah Rukh Khan Strikes Iconic Pose With Delhi Capitals Captain Meg Lanning at WPL 2024 Opener.

Watch Video Here

𝙉𝙖𝙝𝙞 𝙈𝙖𝙝𝙖𝙡𝙤𝙣 𝙆𝙞 𝙍𝙖𝙣𝙞, 𝙃𝙖𝙞 𝙅𝙝𝙖𝙣𝙨𝙞 𝙠𝙞 𝙌𝙪𝙚𝙚𝙣𝙨 𝙝𝙪𝙢. Welcome to #TATAWPL, ye hai ‘Cricket ka Queendom' 👑 👑😍@JayShah pic.twitter.com/jmkNIggyZz — Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 23, 2024

