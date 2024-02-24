In an unfortunate development, well-known Sports cameraman Kamalanadimuthu Thiruvalluvan, also popularly known as Thiru, passed away on the morning of February 24. Thiruvalluvan was also present in Bengaluru on the night of February 23, covering the opening match of WPL 2024 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Members of cricket broadcast fraternity like Harsha Bhogle also reacted on the unfortunate news of his demise. Cameramen covering the India vs England 4th Test at Ranchi wore black armband mourning the loss of late Thiru. ‘What a Story’ Delhi Capitals Star Jemimah Rodrigues Pens Classy Message for Sajeevan Sajana After Her Last-Ball Six Helps MI-W Beat DC-W in WPL 2024.

Kamalanadimuthu Thiruvalluvan Dies

Today, we lost one of the finest sports cameramen in India. Kamalanadimuthu Thiruvalluvan or Thiru passed away this morning. He was working on the WPL and worked on last night’s game. He will be sorely missed. Go well, legend 🙏🏽 pic.twitter.com/lJnhF6hvy9 — Hemant (@hemantbuch) February 24, 2024

Harsha Bhogle's Post

Absolutely shocking news. The ever smiling Thiru was a top man. At a time when Indian cameramen weren't yet rated, Thiru made the mid-wicket camera all his own and was excellent. Everytime we met, I would sing out his full name and he would offer his toothy smile in return.… https://t.co/HFdrOptLUb — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) February 24, 2024

