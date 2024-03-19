Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) franchise won their first league title in 18 seasons – including both WPL and IPL, as the RCB-W team kept their nerves to deliver in the final against the two-time WPL finalists Delhi Capitals. Fans are ecstatic about this monumental achievement. The team arrived in Bangalore on the 18th and presented the trophy to home fans ahead of the RCB Unbox event. Led by their skipper Smriti Mandhana, the RCB-W team entered the field acknowledging the guard of honour. Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and other former RCB stars already congratulated the champion side on social media or direct calls. Watch the video below. RCB App and Website Crashes During Unbox Event Live Streaming Online, Fans React.

WPL Champions Smriti Mandhana And RCB Team Welcomed at M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Smriti Mandhana led WPL Champions RCB welcomed at Chinnaswamy.#RCBUnbox pic.twitter.com/6wMf7F25I4 — Classic Mojito (@classic_mojito) March 19, 2024

