Delhi Capitals pulled off a massive 25-run victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore to continue their good form in WPL 2024 on February 29. Batting first, Shafali Verma struck a half-century while Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen and Marizanne Kapp played impactful knocks to guide Delhi Capitals to 194/5, the highest total of the season so far. In response, Royal Challengers Bangalore got off to a flying start with captain Smriti Mandhana stroking her way to 74 runs off 43 deliveries, with 10 fours and three sixes. Sabbhineni Meghana took scored 36 runs off 31 balls in what was the second-best effort for RCB with the bat as they eventually fell short of the target by runs. This was Royal Challengers Bangalore's first defeat in WPL 2024. Georgia Wareham Pulls Off Incredible Effort Near Boundary To Prevent a Six During RCB-W vs DC-W WPL 2024 Match (Watch Video).

DC-W Beat RCB-W in WPL 2024

25-run win. Comprehensively one in the end, despite being challenged and put to test. We keep ROAR-ing. 💪 — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) February 29, 2024

