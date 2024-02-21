Jacintha Kalyan who is India's first female pitch curator works in M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru and is up and ready for the challenges that are coming up as WPL 2024. 11 matches will be played at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium during the WPL 2024 edition and the rest of them will be played in New Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium. "I am very happy and proud to prepare pitches for the women's cricket. This is actually challenging because of back-to-back matches every day," said Jacintha Kalyan. WPL 2024: Varun Dhawan To Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony.

Watch Video Here

It's not just the players and fans who are geared up for #TATAWPL 2024 😃



Meet Jacintha Kalyan, 𝗜𝗻𝗱𝗶𝗮'𝘀 𝗙𝗶𝗿𝘀𝘁 𝗙𝗲𝗺𝗮𝗹𝗲 𝗖𝘂𝗿𝗮𝘁𝗼𝗿 who is all set for a challenging yet exciting season in Bengaluru 👌👌 - By @RajalArora



WATCH 🔽 pic.twitter.com/KkXs8YaZfW— Women's Premier League (WPL) (@wplt20) February 21, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)