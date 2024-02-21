Shahid Kapoor is another name added to the list of stars who will be performing at the Women's Premier League (WPL) Season 2 opening ceremony. The stars who already will be performing are Kartik Aaryan, Sidharth Malhotra, Tiger Shroff and Varun Dhawan. The event is also named 'Cricket ka Queendom'. It will take place at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, February 23. The event has a scheduled start time of 6:30 pm IST (Indian Standard Time). JioCinema and Sports 18 will broadcast the WPL 2024 opening ceremony. WPL 2024: Varun Dhawan To Perform at Women’s Premier League Season Two Opening Ceremony.

