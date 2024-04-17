The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Rajasthan Royals (RR) took to social media and shared a video in which Yashasvi Jaiswal wishes to meet Bollywood sensation Shah Rukh Khan. Yashasvi Jaiswal says, "Can you introduce me to Shah Rukh sir." After that, he meets Shah Rukh Khan in what was a heartwarming moment to watch. Jaiswal first hugs Shah Rukh Khan and then also clicks a picture with the Bollywood actor. Shah Rukh Khan Gives Speech in KKR Dressing Room, Lifts Team’s Morale Following Defeat Against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Watch Video Here

bas itna sa khwaab 💗⭐️ pic.twitter.com/O26JE1kyvw — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 17, 2024

