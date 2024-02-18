Yashasvi Jaiswal showed just why he was so highly rated in international cricket by achieving a memorable feat in his young career. The left-hander hit the most sixes by an Indian in a Test innings when he sent the ball flying over the fence for a ninth time. Jaiswal went past a record set by Navjot Singh Sidhu, who had hit eight sixes against Sri Lanka in Lucknow in 1994. He also is the first Indian to hit 10 sixes in a Test innings. Jaiswal also completed 20 sixes in this Test series, the most by an Indian. Jaiswal, who already has a double hundred in this series, took on the English bowling attack and hit James Anderson for three consecutive sixes. Kuldeep Yadav Hits First Six in International Cricket, Dispatches Tom Hartley's Delivery For a Maximum During IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 (Watch Video).

Yashasvi Jaiswal Scripts Record of Most Sixes by an Indian in a Test innings

HISTORY - Yashasvi Jaiswal becomes the FIRST Indian to hit 10 sixes in a Test innings 💥 10* - Yashasvi Jaiswal v ENG, 2024 8 - Navjot Sidhu v SL, 1994 8 - Mayank Agarwal v BAN, 2019 pic.twitter.com/785s53n3SF — Kausthub Gudipati (@kaustats) February 18, 2024

