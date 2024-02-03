Yashasvi Jaiswal leaped into the air with joy after completing his maiden double hundred in Test cricket. The youngster smashed two consecutive boundaries off Shoaib Bashir to get to the memorable landmark, one he would remember for a long time to come. Jaiswal jumped and punched the air while letting out a roar before closing his eyes and running backward as he celebrated his double century. The video of Jaiswal celebrating his double century has gone viral. Yashasvi Jaiswal Becomes Youngest Opener To Score Double Century in Test Cricket, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 2nd Test 2024.

Watch Video:

