Yashasvi Jaiswal showed stunning reflexes to take a good catch and help India see the back of Joe Root on day 3 of the third Test match, on February 17. Root opted to play an adventurous reverse scoop shot off Jasprit Bumrah's bowling but failed to make a proper connection. The ball caught the edge of the bat and went very quickly to the second slip where Jaiswal was stationed. The youngster reacted quickly and pouched a magnificent catch on a double attempt. The reason why the catch was so special was because the ball came to him at a good pace and he did well to hold on to it, albeit after a juggle. Why No Replacement for Ravi Ashwin Was Named After All-Rounder Opted Out of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024 Due to Family Emergency?.

Watch Yashasvi Jaiswal's Catch Here:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)