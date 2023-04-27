It is really difficult to put your nose ahead inside a team that has Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Shimron Hetmyer in terms of being the team's most consistent and fast scoring batter. Yet Yashasvi Jaiswal has managed to do it in IPL 2023 and riding on his performance RR got a much important win against CSK. Deservedly he was awarded the man of the match. Shivam Dube's Fighting Half-Century Goes in Vain as RR Register Clinical 32-Run Win Over CSK in IPL 2023.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Man of the Match Award

Yashasvi Jaiswal wins Player Of The Match award for his incredible knock. 2nd POTM award for Yashasvi this year, the youngster has stepped up for RR. pic.twitter.com/j7GeIUPs9N — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) April 27, 2023

