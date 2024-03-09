Yashasvi Jaiswal, who made his Test debut just months ago in West Indies, ended the India vs England five-match series as highest scorer having scored 712 runs in the five-matches played. He scored two double centuries during the series putting England in a position of backfoot from where they couldn't recover. For his astounding performance throughout the series, Jaiswal was awarded the player of the series award. Shoaib Bashir Becomes First England Cricketer To Register Two Fifers At the Age of 21, Achieves Feat During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024.

Yashasvi Jaiswal Wins Player of the Series Award

7⃣1⃣2⃣ runs in 9 innings 🙌 2⃣ outstanding double tons! Many congratulations to the Player of the Series: Yashasvi Jaiswal 👏👏 Scorecard ▶️ https://t.co/OwZ4YNua1o#TeamIndia | @IDFCFIRSTBank | @ybj_19 pic.twitter.com/ozVtClVYL2 — BCCI (@BCCI) March 9, 2024

