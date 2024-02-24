Yastika Bhatia scripted a memorable record for herself as she became the first-ever left-hander to score a half-century in the Women's Premier League. The 23-year-old, who opens the batting for Mumbai Indians, slammed 57 runs off 45 balls with eight fours and two sixes. The inaugural season of the WPL saw several batters notch up high scores but none of them were left-handers and Bhatia, with this knock, has made history. Her performance helped Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by four wickets in the season opener. Debutant Sajeevan Sajana Hits Six off the Last Ball To Help Mumbai Indians Defeat Delhi Capitals in First Match of WPL 2024 (Watch Video).

Yastika Bhatia Becomes First Left-Hander to Score WPL Fifty

