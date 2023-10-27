MS Dhoni is not just a master tactician on the cricket field but also had some relationship advice for his fans as he spoke at an event. The CSK captain has made several public appearances since leading his franchise to the IPL title earlier this year and as he spoke at the event, he especially addressed bachelors, who had girlfriends. "Bachelors, jinki girlfriend hai unka ek misconception hota hai jo ki main clear karna chahunga by ending this answer, Ye mat sochna ki meri wali alag hai." The crowd broke out into laughter and applause after this and the video of this has gone viral. Retired From International Cricket! MS Dhoni Hints at Returning in IPL 2024 For CSK in A Talkshow, Video Goes Viral!

Watch Video:

