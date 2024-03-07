Dhruv Jurel continues to excel in his role as a wicketkeeper as he accurately predicted Ollie Pope's dismissal in the India vs England 5th Test at Dharamshala on March 7. Just a ball before Pope was dismissed off Kuldeep Yadav's bowling, the stump microphone caught Jurel saying "Ye badhega aage, badhega aage," (He will step out). It turned out that Jurel was absolutely spot on as Pope danced down the track the very next ball against Kuldeep and was stumped by the young wicketkeeper for just 11 runs. Kuldeep went on to take a five-wicket haul as England were shot out for 218 runs. Shoaib Bashir Angrily Stares at Yashasvi Jaiswal After Dismissing Him During IND vs ENG 5th Test 2024, Video Goes Viral.

Dhruv Jurel Accurately Predicts Ollie Pope's Dismissal

Dhruv to Kuldeep: “Yeh (Pope) badhega aage, badhega aage” Next ball: Pope st Jurel b Kuldeep 🔥 pic.twitter.com/A3r4of7Kku — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 7, 2024

Watch Kuldeep Yadav Dismiss Ollie Pope:

Kuldeep sends Pope packing with a Jaffa 🤯🤌 India get their second wicket at the stroke of Lunch 🙌#IDFCFirstBankTestSeries #BazBowled #INDvENG #JioCinemaSports pic.twitter.com/gQWM3XYEEg — JioCinema (@JioCinema) March 7, 2024

