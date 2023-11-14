Former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh has denied claims made in a viral post that he was close to 'converting to Islam.' Harbhajan took to X, formerly Twitter, and wrote, "Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai (sic)." In a viral video, Inzamam-ul-Haq can be heard saying “we had a room where prayers were conducted. Maulana Tariq Jameel used to visit us in the evening and lead us into a namaz. After a few days, Irfan Pathan, Mohammad Kaif and Zaheer Khan also started coming. Four other Indian cricketers sat and watched us. Harbhajan, who was unaware that Tariq Jameel was a maulana, said that ‘I am impressed with this man and want to follow his words'.” ‘Agar Main Aishwarya Rai Se Shaadi Karu…’ Ex-Cricketer Abdul Razzaq Draws Netizens' Ire With Bizarre Statement on Bollywood Star While Commenting on Pakistan’s Performance in CWC 2023 (Watch Video).

Harbhajan Singh Reacts

Yeh kon sa nasha pee kar baat kar raha hai ? I am a proud Indian and proud Sikh..yeh Bakwaas log kuch bi bakte hai 😡😡😡🤬🤬 https://t.co/eo6LN5SmWk — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) November 14, 2023

