Chennai Super Kings is a team that has received love all over the venues they visited in the IPL2023 thanks to immense fan following of MS Dhoni. This time, as they visit to play Delhi to play their last game of the league, their team bus gets crowded by fans which caused a delay for them to reach the venue.

Chennai Super Kings Team Bus Gets Surrounded By Fans

CSK team bus gets YELlove welcome in Delhi just before CSK vs DC match. pic.twitter.com/OVLNTDIcMe — Venkatramanan (@VenkatRamanan_) May 20, 2023

