A young England cricketer was spotted imitating India's star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah's action while bowling in a stadium. After that staggering yorker by Bumrah in the 2nd Test match against England which bowled out Ollie Pope, a lot of people have praised Bumrah for the same. In this video shared on social media, we can see the young cricketer from England is impersonating Bumrah's bowling action. England Cricket Team Head Back to Abu Dhabi, Set to Return India Ahead of IND vs ENG 3rd Test 2024.

Watch Video Here

How's this for an impression of Jasprit Bumrah's bowling? pic.twitter.com/LD5vEFutNN — County Championship (@CountyChamp) February 6, 2024

