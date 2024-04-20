MS Dhoni showed a very nice gesture during the IPL 2024 game between MI and CSK at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. As he was walking back to the dressing room after playing an impactful cameo, he gave the ball to a young fan in the stands of Wankhede Stadium. The young fan was a little girl named Meher, who shared her experience of receiving the gift from in Dhoni in a video released by Star Sports. She also revealed that she wants to be a cricketer and play for India. Fans loved the adorable video and made it viral on social media. MS Dhoni Gives Ball to Young Fan After Hitting Hat-trick of Sixes Against Hardik Pandya in MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Match, Video Goes Viral.

Young Fan Shares Her Experience of Receiving Gift From MS Dhoni

That sweet moment when MSD paused for a young fan & gave her the ball| #IPLonStar🏏 In #IPLFanWeekOnStar, hear from little Meher, who lived the dream of many @msdhoni fans & aspires to represent India in cricket 😍 All eyes are on the 'Thala' who is all set to roar again with… pic.twitter.com/7D1cDcuhcl — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) April 19, 2024

