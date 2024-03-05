The Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) took to social media and shared a special message from their capital, KL Rahul. The message said, "This year is going to be really special, playing in front of our home fans at Ekana. It's a brilliant stadium. Your support will mean a lot to us, so please do come in huge numbers and cheer your own Lucknow Super Giants." KL Rahul was unable to play in the IND vs ENG Test series but will be looking to make a comeback soon for IPL 2024. PSL 2024: Aamer Jamal Does ‘KL Rahul’ Celebration After Completing His Half-Century During Islamabad United vs Peshawar Zalmi Match.

Special message from the special one 💙🧿



Pre-register for your tickets ▶️ https://t.co/PT6tyy7QUO pic.twitter.com/yCP84HWM5k— Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) March 4, 2024

